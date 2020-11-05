Sterling up vs dollar, falls vs euro as BoE ramps up stimulus

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell against the euro on Thursday as the Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by 150 billion pounds.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank was ready to pump even more money into Britain’s economy if the outlook for inflation weakens.

The pound gained against the dollar, however, as traders saw a reason to buy riskier currencies on expectations Democrat challenger Joe Biden will be the next U.S. president.

Biden moved closer to victory in the presidential race on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will determine the outcome.

The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.1% on Thursday. But late on Wednesday, reports from two British newspapers suggested the central bank was ready to cut interest rates below zero and that it was looking at expanding the quantitative easing programme by more than it actually did.

The Telegraph newspaper reported, without citing any sources, that the central bank was considering a move into negative interest rates. The Sun also reported that the central bank might expand the quantitative easing programme by 150 billion to 200 billion pounds.

Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank would look into how The Sun got hold of the information.

“The pound gained on the (BoE) decision and this is because it had already tumbled yesterday on reports saying that the BoE is considering a move into negative interest rates and that it could expand its QE program by 150 billion to 200 billion pounds,” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group.

In tandem with monetary support, British finance minister Rishi Sunak will promise to keep the government’s COVID-19 bailout schemes in place even after the lockdown ends on Dec. 2, the Sun reported.

The BoE is reviewing how negative interest rates would work in Britain if necessary.

“It increasingly looks as though negative rates will only be seen if there is no (Brexit) trade deal - not even a poor-quality one,” said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale.

Negative interest rates would trigger record lows in sterling’s real effective rate, Juckes said, and could send the pound as low as 95 pence a euro.

The British pound was up 0.4% at $1.3046, after falling 0.2% in Asian trading. Against the euro, it fell 0.2% at 90.44 pence.

“Moving ahead, we believe that the pound’s faith is likely to stay mostly linked to developments surrounding the Brexit landscape,” Pissouros said.

“Anything suggesting that a deal could be found in the next few weeks may prove supportive for the currency, while signs that the differences-gap is not narrowing may result in weakness,” he added.

Sterling three-month implied volatility gauges fell below 9%, their lowest since mid-August, suggesting investors were less worried about unexpected swings as Britain prepared to quit the European Union.