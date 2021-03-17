Britain auctions mobile spectrum for 1.36 billion pounds

FILE PHOTO: An unidentified man using a smart phone walks through London's Canary Wharf financial district in the evening light in London, Britain, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had auctioned a new tranche of airwaves to support 5G mobile for a total 1.36 billion pounds ($1.89 billion), with all four major networks wining new spectrum to improve their networks.

EE, owned by BT, won 2x10 MHz of paired frequency spectrum in 700 MHz band for 280 million pounds, 20 MHz of supplementary downlink spectrum in 700 MHz band for 4 million pounds and 40 MHz in 3.6-3.8 GHz band for 168 million pounds.

Hutchison 3G UK won 2x10 MHz of paired frequency spectrum in 700 MHz for 280 million pounds, regulator Ofcom said, while Vodafone secured 40 MHz in 3.6-3.8 GHz for 176.4 million pounds.

Telefonica UK, which trades as O2, won 2x10 MHz of paired frequency spectrum in 700 MHz band for 280 million pounds and 40 MHz in 3.6-3.8 GHz band for 168 million pounds, it said.