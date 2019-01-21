UK minister - No link between Northern Ireland bomb and Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Karen Bradley said on Monday there was no link between a car bomb and several subsequent security alerts in Northern Ireland and the ongoing Brexit discussions in parliament.

“Nobody should try and draw any connection between what happened on Saturday night and any of the discussions that we are having in this place or with our friends in Europe,” she told parliament.

“These are plots and activities that these people have been working on and trying to carry out for many, many years and we need to be clear with them that those activities are not welcome ... this has absolutely nothing to do with Brexit.”