DUP's Givan becomes new Northern Ireland first minister

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) First Minister Designate Paul Givan arrives at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) replaced Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland’s First Minister on Thursday after the region’s main parties staved off a fresh political crisis that threatened to lead to a snap election.

Givan, 39, is a close ally of new DUP leader Edwin Poots. He needed to secure the consent of the party’s main partners in the region’s power-sharing government, Irish nationalist rivals Sinn Fein, to take the post.

Sinn Fein insisted the nomination be accompanied by the implementation of the cultural elements of a political agreement struck last year and the parties agreed a means to do so in late night talks on Wednesday.