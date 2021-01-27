EDF to delay start of Britain's Hinkley Point project, higher costs

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen for the EDF energy company on a building near the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s EDF said on Wednesday the launch of its Hinkley Point C nuclear plant project in Britain would be delayed by six months, to June 2026, adding the costs had been revised up.

“The project completion costs are now estimated in the range of 22 to 23 billion pounds ($30.23 to $31.60 billion)”, the company said in a statement, reminding it had a put a price tag of 21.5 to 22.5 in Sept 2019.

“The start of electricity generation from (Hinkley’s) Unit 1 is now expected in June 2026, compared to end-2025 as initially announced in 2016”.

($1 = 0.7278 pounds)