LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a “wife beater”.

Depp, 57, was suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34.