Shooting of policeman in London not being treated as a terrorism incident - police

(Reuters) - The shooting of an officer in a police station in south London on Friday is not being treated as a terrorist incident, London police chief Cressida Dick said.

“Our investigation is led by homicide investigators from the Specialist Crime Command,” she said in a statement. “We are not treating it as a counter-terrorism incident. We are doing all we can to establish a motive for the murder.”