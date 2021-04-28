Minister sidesteps question on UK PM Johnson's apartment refurbishment financing

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday sidestepped a question about the financing of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apartment in Downing Street after calls for an inquiry into the funding.

Asked if Johnson had received a loan from the Conservative Party for the refurbishment, Shapps said Johnson had paid for the refurbishment.

“The prime minister has already paid for it,” Shapps told Sky News.