Factbox: PM Johnson reshapes ministerial team - who's in and who's out?

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his senior ministers on Thursday, reshaping the team he hopes will deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit.

Here are the latest changes at cabinet-level:

Northern Ireland minister - Julian Smith out, no new minister appointed yet

Business minister - Andrea Leadsom out, no new minister appointed yet

Environment minister - Theresa Villiers out, no new minister appointed yet

Attorney General - Geoffrey Cox out, no new minister appointed yet

Foreign minister - Dominic Raab (unchanged)