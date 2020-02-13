UK PM Johnson reshapes ministerial team: who's in and who's out?

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced the resignation of his finance minister on Thursday, a sign he was tightening his control in a government reshuffle designed to deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit.
Here are the latest changes at cabinet-level:
Finance minister - Sajid Javid out, Rishi Sunak in
Northern Ireland minister - Julian Smith out, no new minister appointed yet
Business minister - Andrea Leadsom out, Alok Sharma in
Environment minister - Theresa Villiers out, no new minister appointed yet
Attorney General - Geoffrey Cox out, no new minister appointed yet
Foreign minister - Dominic Raab (unchanged)
Interior minister - Priti Patel (unchanged)
Justice minister - Robert Buckland (unchanged)
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office - Michael Gove (unchanged)
Health minister - Matt Hancock (unchanged)
International development minister - Alok Sharma out, Anne-Marie Trevelyan in
Trade minister - Elizabeth Truss (unchanged)
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister - Nicky Morgan out, Oliver Dowden in
Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper