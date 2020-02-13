Brexit
UK PM Johnson reshapes ministerial team: who's in and who's out?

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced the resignation of his finance minister on Thursday, a sign he was tightening his control in a government reshuffle designed to deliver his vision for Britain beyond Brexit.

Here are the latest changes at cabinet-level:

Finance minister - Sajid Javid out, Rishi Sunak in

Northern Ireland minister - Julian Smith out, no new minister appointed yet

Business minister - Andrea Leadsom out, Alok Sharma in

Environment minister - Theresa Villiers out, no new minister appointed yet

Attorney General - Geoffrey Cox out, no new minister appointed yet

Foreign minister - Dominic Raab (unchanged)

Interior minister - Priti Patel (unchanged)

Justice minister - Robert Buckland (unchanged)

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office - Michael Gove (unchanged)

Health minister - Matt Hancock (unchanged)

International development minister - Alok Sharma out, Anne-Marie Trevelyan in

Trade minister - Elizabeth Truss (unchanged)

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport minister - Nicky Morgan out, Oliver Dowden in

