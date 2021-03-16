UK seeks to 'moderate' China with push for more influence in Indo-Pacific

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in Downing Street on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, in London, Britain December 24, 2020. Paul Grover /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to expand its influence among countries in the Indo-Pacific region to try to moderate China’s global dominance, a document laying out post-Brexit foreign and defence policy priorities said on Tuesday.

The document sets out a planned increase to Britain’s nuclear arsenal to weigh against evolving global security threats, and underlined the importance of strong ties with the United States while naming Russia as the top regional threat.

Britain’s biggest foreign and defence policy review since the end of the Cold War sets out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade.

Calling the Indo-Pacific “increasingly the geopolitical centre of the world”, it highlighted a planned British aircraft carrier deployment to the region and said a previously postponed visit to India would go ahead in April.

“China and the UK both benefit from bilateral trade and investment, but China also presents the biggest state-based threat to the UK’s economic security,” the report said.