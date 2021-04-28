UK PM Johnson denies saying "let the bodies pile high"

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday media reports that he had said he would rather bodies piled “high in their thousands” than order a third coronavirus lockdown.

Asked by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer whether he made the comments, Johnson told parliament: “No,” and called on Starmer to substantiate the allegations.

He has earlier denied saying the words reported by several media organisations.