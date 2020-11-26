PM names new chief of staff: former banker and adviser Rosenfield

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Dan Rosenfield, a business consultant and former treasury official, as his new chief of staff on Thursday.

Who is Rosenfield?

MOST RECENT JOB:

Rosenfield joins No10 from Hakluyt, a strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, where he has been global head of corporate clients and head of the UK business since 2016.

BANK OF AMERICA

Rosenfield worked as managing director of investment banking at Bank of America from 2011 to 2016.

UK TREASURY

He spent 11 years at the British finance minister as a policy adviser and then principal private secretary to Chancellors Alistair Darling and George Osborne.

EDUCATION

Rosenfield was educated at Manchester Grammar School and University College London.