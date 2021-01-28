'Power nap' PM Johnson? British minister says: no - he works hard

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 27, 2021. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not have power naps while on the job and works incredibly hard through the day, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said.

Asked by LBC radio if Johnson had power naps, Gove said: “I’ve no awareness that he does. I have no knowledge, I don’t believe that those stories are true, everything that I’ve seen of the prime minister is that he works through the day incredibly hard. I don’t know where this story has come from.”

“The prime minister, like all of us, is focused 24/7 on defeating this virus.”