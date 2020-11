FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, in London, Britain November 26, 2020. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forming a group of younger and northern Conservative members of parliament to join his cabinet next year, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2JiaSKd on Friday.

The report cited allies of Johnson as saying he planned to reshuffle his cabinet after the abrupt departure of two close advisers, Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain.