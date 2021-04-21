With an eye on voters, UK PM Johnson sets up policy delivery unit

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville REFILE - CORRECTING MONTH

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting up a new unit to deliver on his policies, his spokesman said on Wednesday, underlining the British leader’s focus on honouring promises he made to non-traditional Conservative voters at the last election.

Johnson won a large majority in the 2019 election, winning over voters who had never voted for his Conservative Party by promising to deliver Brexit quickly and also to “level up” Britain to bring investment to less well off towns.

His advisers have often complained that bureaucracy slows the delivery of many policies and the new delivery unit is seen as key to try to make good on promises to build schools, hospitals and create jobs before the next election in 2024.

“I can confirm that the prime minister has decided to establish a new central delivery function within government to be called the Number 10 delivery unit,” the spokesman said, referring to Johnson’s office in Downing Street.

“This new unit will be small and will have a great deal of authority. It will ensure we have the strongest possible approach to support the successful delivery of the government’s agenda.”

He said it would be lead by Emily Lawson, who spearheaded England’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, and would be a small team which would include data specialists and auditors.

“They will be working across government and within Number 10 to make sure we are meeting our delivery targets and ensure that everyone is focused on those key policy goals,” the spokesman said.