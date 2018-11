FILE PHOTO: Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd arrives in Downing Street, London, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Home Secretary (interior minister) Amber Rudd will return to the British cabinet as work and pensions secretary, according to Sunday Times reporter Tim Shipman.

Rudd would succeed Esther McVey who resigned on Thursday in protest at Britain’s draft Brexit agreement with the European Union.