Scottish parliamentary committee says it was misled by First Minister Sturgeon

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain March 18, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A Scottish parliamentary committee says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon misled it over evidence she gave about her handling of sexual harassment complaints, a potential breach of the ministerial code of conduct, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The findings come the day after an independent inquiry by a senior lawyer concluded she had not broken the code in any of her dealings with her predecessor Alex Salmond, the subject of the complaints.