Alok Sharma arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Alok Sharma as his new business minister, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Sharma, 52, was also appointed as the minister in charge of the UK’s COP26 climate change summit.

He was previously secretary of state for international development.