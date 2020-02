Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street in London, Britain February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Sunak, 39, who previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second in command to the finance minister, succeeds Sajid Javid who has resigned.