Rishi Sunak to be made UK finance minister - Sky News

Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street 10 in London, Britain February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will appoint Rishi Sunak as his new finance minister on Thursday, Sky News reported following the surprise resignation of Sajid Javid during a ministerial reshuffle.

First elected to parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second in command to the finance minister, overseeing public spending.

Neither Johnson’s office, Sunak nor Javid’s advisers immediately responded to a request for comment.