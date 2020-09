FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak smiles during a visit to the Emma Bridgewater pottery, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, September 14, 2020. Andrew Fox/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he would update parliament on Thursday on the economy and the government’s plans to protect jobs.

“As our response to coronavirus adapts, tomorrow afternoon I will update the House of Commons on our plans to continue protecting jobs through the winter,” Sunak said.