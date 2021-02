FILE PHOTO: The British union flag flutters on the Victoria Tower at the Houses of Parliament, as Parliament is recalled to ratify legislation confirming Britain’s departure from the European Union, in London, Britain December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will go ahead with local government elections scheduled to take place in May, Sky News reported on Friday citing government sources.

Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had previously cast doubt on whether the elections to decide membership of regional councils could go ahead.