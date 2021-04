FILE PHOTO: A newborn baby is seen in the maternity ward at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s population grew by 0.5% to 67.1 million by the middle of 2020, up from 66.8 million in mid-2019, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said the provisional population growth estimate was “marking one of the smallest increases seen in the context of historical trends”.