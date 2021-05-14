Britain's financial watchdog to toughen consumer protection

FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog on Friday proposed a tougher “duty” on companies to protect consumers from scams and mis-selling, saying it will drive a shift in culture and behaviour.

“The package of measures we are proposing will enhance our existing rules and is designed to tackle the harms we see in financial services markets, and their causes, as well as put consumers in a stronger position to make good decisions,”

Sheldon Mills, the Financial Conduct Authority’s executive director of consumers and competition, said in a statement.