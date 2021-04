A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 25, 2015. Britain's top share index looked set for its biggest one-day rise since 2011 on Tuesday after China cut interest rates to try to calm markets following turbulence that has rocked equities globally. The FTSE 100 rebounded after dropping to its lowest level since 2012 in the previous session, having fallen for 10 straight days as concerns about China's economy mounted. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority will undertake a root-and-branch review of the UK capital market following Brexit to help attract more foreign company listings, a senior regulator said on Tuesday.

“We are keen to carry out a more fundamental review of the markets we operate,” said Clare Cole, executive director at the FCA, told a City & Financial conference.