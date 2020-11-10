Prince Charles to take part in German remembrance ceremony

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles will attend Germany’s main remembrance ceremony in Berlin this weekend, his office said on Tuesday, the first time a British royal has attended the event.

Charles, the son of Queen Elizabeth and heir to the British throne, and his wife Camilla will attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony on Nov. 15, which commemorates Germany’s National Day of Mourning. Charles will give a speech at the event.

“The National Day of Mourning will this year focus on the German-British friendship, which has grown in the 75 years since the end of the Second World War,” Charles’ Clarence House office said in a statement.

“The event pays tribute to the Allied commitment to the liberation from Nazi occupation and to the reconstruction, re-democratisation and subsequent reunification of Germany. It remembers all victims of war and tyranny.”

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended a British remembrance day service in 2018, but Charles and Camilla’s trip will represent the first visit by a British royal to Germany’s main remembrance event.

Charles first went to the then West Germany in 1962, and has since visited Germany over 30 times in a public and private capacity, last making a trip there in May 2019.