Prince Charles visits the Bank of England

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles visited the Bank of England on Wednesday to highlight the role the central bank is playing in supporting the economy through lockdowns imposed to tackle COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were welcomed to Threadneedle Street by Bank Governor Andrew Bailey.

They met those involved in the production of bank notes and spoke to the Bank’s regional agents.

The United Kingdom’s $3 trillion economy has been battered by restrictions imposed to halt the spread of the virus.