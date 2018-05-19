FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2018

Diana's favourite flowers adorn her son's wedding chapel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - White roses - the favourite flowers of Prince Harry’s late mother Diana - arched over the organ loft and West Door of St George’s chapel, where he will marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. May 19, 2018. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS

London florist Philippa Craddock used roses, peonies and foxgloves, set against beech, birch and hornbeam branches, many of them gathered from the gardens and parkland of the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, the royal family’s press office said.

“One of the things that has been very important in this brief to me is to make sure we’re sourcing locally and that the designs reflect the landscape that’s around Windsor Castle, that’s what we’re looking to do in the chapel,” Craddock said in a statement.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Many of the same flowers fill the White Garden in Kensington Palace, which was planted in memory of Diana, the late Princess of Wales. The palace’s website describes the garden’s white roses as “a favourite of the Princess”.

Many of the wedding flowers will be replanted in Kensington Gardens after the wedding, royal officials said.

Reporting by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Kevin Liffey

