UK

Buckingham Palace makes no comment on Meghan's "deeply personal" disclosure

By Reuters Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that an article by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in which she revealed that she had a miscarriage, was “a deeply personal matter which we would not comment on”.

Separately, a palace source said there was understandable sadness in the royal family about the disclosure by Prince Harry’s wife, which came in a New York Times article.

