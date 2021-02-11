Duchess Meghan says pain caused by tabloid paper runs deep

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves after meeting academics and students for a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday the pain caused by the Mail on Sunday newspaper and its publisher ran deep, saying the courts had held them to account for their “illegal and dehumanizing practices”.

After a judge ruled the newspaper had breached her privacy, the British royal said: “After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices.

“These tactics (and those of their sister publications MailOnline and the Daily Mail) are not new; in fact, they’ve been going on for far too long without consequence. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep,” she said in a statement.