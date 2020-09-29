Duchess of Sussex Meghan says her public remarks are 'not controversial'

FILE PHOTO: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves after attending the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex said on Tuesday that her public remarks often were misinterpreted by critics and were “not controversial.”

The American-born Meghan has urged people to promote positivity online and, with her husband Prince Harry, encouraged Americans to vote in the November presidential election. That prompted a backlash in some quarters because Britain’s royal family do not traditionally venture into politics.

In response to a question at Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women Summit, Meghan said she tried to be “authentic” in public comments and that her remarks often were misconstrued.

“If you look back at anything that I’ve said, it’s really interesting because what ends up being inflammatory, it seems, is people’s interpretation of it,” Meghan said. “But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.”

On Tuesday, Meghan encouraged people to avoid clicking on misinformation online and to report comments that are untrue.

“As we are just days away from this election period, we have got to all put our stock in something that is true,” she said. “And we all need to have reliable media news sources that are telling us the truth. Without that I don’t know where it leaves us.”

Harry and Meghan now live in Southern California after stepping down from their royal roles in March to forge new careers. They moved out of Britain after growing media hostility.

Earlier this month, the couple signed a production deal with Netflix Inc NFLX.O to produce films and TV series.