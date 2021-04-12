Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Prince Philip attend an event at the Field of Rememberance in front of Westminster Abbey in London, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for providing unparalleled devotion and dedication to Queen Elizabeth, his “Granny”, and said he would be sorely missed by the nation and the world.

Releasing a statement on his return to Britain from his home in the United States ahead of Philip’s funeral on Saturday, Harry said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a man of “service, honour and great humour”.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’” Harry said.

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.”

Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” Harry said.