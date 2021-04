FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation on Friday posted a statement about the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, saying he “will be greatly missed.”