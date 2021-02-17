Britain's Prince Philip does not have COVID, royal source says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip does not have COVID-19 and his admission to hospital on Tuesday evening was precautionary and not an emergency admission, a royal source said.
Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, walking in unaided, after feeling unwell for a short period. The Queen remains at Windsor Castle in England, the source said.
Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
