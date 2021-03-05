UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital, Buckingham Palace says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip enters a car as he leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been transferred back to a private hospital after successfully undergoing a procedure to treat a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who has been hospitalised for more than two weeks, was moved to a London hospital with a specialist cardiac centre on Monday for treatment for a pre-existing heart issue.

The Palace said he had now returned the private King Edward VII’s Hospital where he was first admitted for treatment for an unspecified but non-COVID related infection.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days,” the palace said in a statement.

Since being admitted to hospital on Feb. 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles.

The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic, and has continued to carry out her official duties by video.