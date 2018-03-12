May expected to blame Russia for poisoning of spy -British lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - The chairman of the British parliament’s foreign affairs committee said on Monday the nerve agent attack on a former Russian agent in southern England looked like state-sponsored attempted murder and he expected Moscow to be blamed.

Members of the emergency services wear protective suits at the site of the grave of Luidmila Skripal, wife of former Russian inteligence officer Sergei Skripal, at London Road Cemetery in Salisbury, Britain, March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat said the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, looked“awfully like it was state-sponsored attempted murder”.

Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the country’s National Security Council later on Monday to discuss the incident.

“We’re expecting the prime minister to make an announcement soon and frankly I would be surprised if she did not point the finger at the Kremlin,” Tugendhat told BBC radio.