PM Johnson accuses SNP of using devolution to break up UK

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the Scottish National Party on Wednesday of using devolution to campaign for the break up of the United Kingdom.

After being criticised for saying devolution was a disaster at a meeting with lawmakers from his Conservative Party, Johnson, who did not directly comment on whether he thought devolution was a disaster, told parliament:

“I think what has unquestionably been a disaster is the way in which the Scottish nationalist (National) party have taken and used devolution as a means ... to constantly to campaign for the break up of our country and to turn devolution ... into a mission to break up the UK.”