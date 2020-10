FILE PHOTO: GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming delivers a speech as he meets with Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her visit at the Watergate House to mark the centenary of the GCHQ (Government Communications Head Quarters) in London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Britain’s GCHQ signals intelligence agency, Jeremy Fleming, said on Wednesday one of his top concerns was that the security and defence services were able to organise themselves quickly enough to defend against the full range of modern security threats.