Operator of tanker stormed by special forces thanks Britain, says crew safe

LONDON (Reuters) - The operator of a tanker stormed by special forces in the English Channel said on Monday that no crew members were injured in the operation and thanked the British authorities for their timely and professional response.

“The UK authorities had been advised by the Master that stowaways had been found on board and that he was concerned for the safety of the crew due to the increasingly hostile behaviour of the stowaways,” said Navios Tanker Management, which operates the crude oil tanker “Nave Andromeda”.

“Happily no crew members were injured and all are safe and well,” it said.