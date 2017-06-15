FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Sterling jumps a cent as three BoE officials support rate rise
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
June 15, 2017 / 11:25 AM / 2 months ago

Sterling jumps a cent as three BoE officials support rate rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A woman poses with a Bank of England twenty pound note bearing the image of Edward Elgar in Edinburgh, Scotland June 29, 2010.David Moir

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling surged as financial markets moved to price in a greater chance of a rise in British interest rates this year on Thursday, spurred by as many as three members of the Bank of England's policy committee surprisingly voting for a hike.

Trading below $1.27 before the Bank's decision, the pound surged by a full cent to $1.2795 after it emerged that Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders had voted with Kristin Forbes for higher rates.

Short sterling contracts for December of this year moved 6 basis points, raising the likelihood attached to a rise in the bank's main interest rates before the end of 2017. <0#FSS:>

Britain's main FTSE 100 index extended losses to hit a session low, down 1.1 percent, after the release, which deepened a slump in mid-caps, already seeing the sharpest one-day fall in nearly a year, down 1.9 percent.

Two-year gilt yields hit their highest since May 10 as prices tumbled and the euro zone's benchmark German 10-year bond yield also hit a day's high of 0.265 percent.

Reporting by Helen Reid, Ritvik Carvalho, Patrick Graham and John Geddie

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.