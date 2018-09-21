FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pound extends slide ahead of May's statement

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling extended losses on Friday ahead of a statement by Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: A shop cash register is seen with both Sterling and Euro currency in the till at the border town of Pettigo, Ireland October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

The pound slid to as low as $1.3150, down 0.9 percent on the day, from around $1.3175 before news of the prime minister’s statement. Sterling also dropped further versus the euro, and was last down 0.6 percent at 89.320 pence.

The BBC said May was expected to pledge that she would not be changing tack on Brexit despite European Union leaders rejecting her Chequers blueprint. Her statement is due at 1245 GMT.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Sujata Rao

