Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 13, 2018

Pound extends surge on report EU, UK agree on Irish border Brexit text

Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, Septem,ber 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling added to its gains on Tuesday, pushing past $1.30 and hitting a seven-month high versus the euro after Irish broadcaster RTE reported that EU and UK negotiators had agreed on a text that deal with the Irish border.

The pound, already trading higher near $1.2950, added another half a cent to trade as high as $1.3010, up 1.2 percent on the day.

It extended its gains versus the euro to 86.73 pence, its strongest since mid-April.

The RTE report said that it was not correct to say negotiations between the UK and EU had “concluded”, with the text sent to London.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Sujata Rao

