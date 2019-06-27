Large option bets keep pound pinned near $1.27

FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester, Britain, Septem,ber 21, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound held near $1.27 on Thursday as traders unwound some of their short bets against the British currency before a Group of 20 meeting this weekend, where U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping might agree to a trade truce.

Risky assets including the pound were generally in demand with European equities higher and perceived safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc lower.

Traders also reported the presence of large options expiring around $1.27 levels over the next two weeks as having an upward push on the pound.

Against the dollar GBP=D3, the pound edged 0.1% lower to $1.2677 while against the euro EURGBP=D3, the pound was broadly steady at 89.68 pence.

Still, the British currency was on track to be the worst performer among major currencies this week as traders braced for more political uncertainty in the medium term.

“An increasing political risk premium is the clear driver, with the perceived risk of an early election continuing to creep higher,” said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

Boris Johnson, the favourite to become Britain’s next prime minister, took aim at his rival Jeremy Hunt, saying the governing Conservative Party would suffer if a new leader treated the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline as a “fake” target.

(Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv).