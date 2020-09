FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a box at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound fell to a 10-week low of 91.64 pence versus the euro as well as sliding 0.5% to $1.2932, nearing a six-week low, as negotiations between UK and European Union representatives were due to start.

Thursday’s talks will discuss Britain’s attempts to undermine its Brexit divorce settlement with the bloc.