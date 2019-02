FILE PHOTO: An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Market expectations of a Bank of England interest rate hike before the end of 2019 fell to 41 percent compared to 50 percent before Thursday’s rate decision.

The Bank of England said Britain faced its weakest economic growth in 10 years in 2019, blaming mounting Brexit uncertainty and the global slowdown, but it stuck to its message that interest rates will rise if a Brexit deal is done.