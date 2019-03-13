Sterling to rise towards 80 pence per euro on 'more benign' Brexit outcome - GS

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling still trades at a 5 percent discount versus the euro because of a Brexit-related premium, but a more “benign” Brexit outcome would see that erased as the currency jumped higher, Goldman Sachs analysts said on Wednesday.

The U.S. investment bank said in a note to clients that euro/sterling could rise towards the “low-80s” or near 80 pence per euro if Britain leaves the European Union but retains close ties. The pound currently trades at 85.885 pence per euro.