Sterling at 11-month highs vs. dollar as BoE meeting gets underway

FILE PHOTO: New one pound coins come off the production line at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, Britain, January 25, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling traded at its highest in almost 11 months against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday, as a two-day Bank of England meeting that should provide investors with clues on whether interest rates could be hiked in coming months got underway.

A purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey showing growth in Britain's construction industry tumbled to an 11-month low in July had little impact on the currency.

The pound touched Tuesday's high of $1.3245 after the data, the strongest since mid-September, which it had hit after the equivalent survey for the manufacturing sector came in stronger than expected. It eased back to around $1.3230 by 1445 GMT, still up around 0.2 percent on the day.

"I don't think we took a lot of direction from the construction PMI, as it’s such a small part of the economy," said RBC currency strategist Adam Cole. "...Cable (sterling/dollar) is really just being dragged up by euro/dollar at the moment."

"The key number is tomorrow’s services PMI, which has on occasions influenced the MPC (BoE monetary policy committee)."

Thursday's PMI for Britain's dominant services sector will be followed by a policy decision, the quarterly Inflation Report, and then a press conference with Governor Mark Carney, in what has been dubbed "Super Thursday".

Although analysts agreed that the construction numbers did not matter too much for sterling, they nevertheless were the latest in a run of weaker data from the British economy, which got off to a sluggish start to the year with an annualised growth rate of just 1 percent.

That softer data - along with deep uncertainty about the way Brexit will play out and its impact on the economy - has cooled speculation that the BoE is poised to lift rates from record lows, which followed hawkish remarks by policymakers at the bank in recent months.

At the last meeting, three out of eight policymakers voted to hike rates immediately. But one of those - Kristin Forbes - has now departed and has been replaced by a rate-setter who has in her previous roles appeared more dovish, Silvana Tenreyro.

For a Reuters graphic on views of the Monetary Policy Committee's members, click on: tmsnrt.rs/2eSYykb

"This week’s BoE meeting will be closely watched for signs that the hawkish caucus, which seemed so rampant last time, has had its wings clipped," said Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at brokerage IG.

"Overhanging (everything) is Brexit, the issue that won’t go away for a very long time."