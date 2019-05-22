Pound recoups some losses after Sky News report on PM May resignation

(Reuters) - Sterling recovered some of its earlier losses against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after a Sky News report that Prime Minister Theresa May was going to resign later in the day.

The currency had earlier fallen as much as 0.6% to a four-month low of $1.2625 and plumbed a three-month low against the euro at 88.39 pence. It had been trading around $1.2643 when the Sky report emerged but has since firmed to $1.2673.

Versus the euro it is now at 88.06 pence.

“People are hoping a new leader could potentially unblock the Brexit deadlock but that’s not guaranteed as the new leader will face the same parliament numbers,” said Lee Hardman, a strategist at MUFG Securities.

May might resign tonight, Sky’s chief political correspondent said, citing a senior lawmaker, but added it was unconfirmed.