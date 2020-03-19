Markets brace for further big sterling swings after fall to 1985 levels

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling struggled on Thursday a day after collapsing to its weakest level since 1985, as traders braced for further swings in the value of a currency whacked hard by the coronavirus panic and a stampede into U.S. dollars.

FILE PHOTO: An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

The British currency has fallen around 12% against the dollar over eight brutal days of trading, hitting a low of $1.1450 in New York trading hours on Wednesday.

Sterling has been one of several currencies to tank as investors rush to put their money in dollars, the world’s most liquid currency and seen as a safe haven in times of crisis.

Analysts say Britain’s large current account deficit - which means it depends on outside investment to pay its way in the world - and the country’s delayed measures to combat the spread of the virus have made sterling particularly vulnerable.

The pound was last flat against the dollar on Thursday, changing hands at just over $1.16.

It has not been this weak versus the greenback since 1985, when the Plaza Accord was signed by the world’s richest nations to weaken the dollar and drag the U.S. economy out of recession.

Analysts predicted the pound could plumb new depths in the coming days, arguing it was behaving like an emerging market currency as investors sell almost everything for dollars.

Expected volatility gauges for sterling against the dollar jumped to their highest level since before the 2016 Brexit vote on Thursday, showing money markets are bracing for further potential big moves in the coming days.

“There is still huge FX risk on all sides...The pound has been seen as a particularly risky currency and everyone is dropping risk where possible,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and commodity research at Commerzbank.

Against the euro, the pound touched an 11-year low of 95 pence per euro before regaining ground as the single currency became the latest to weaken across the board on fears over the availability of dollars.

Sterling was last up 0.7% against the euro at just under 93 pence per euro.

Morten Lund, senior FX strategist at Nordea, said he believed the pound would weaken further and could fall to $1.10 as well as parity against the euro.

Concerns over Britain’s current account deficit and uncertainty over it’s trading relations after Brexit have exacerbated the pound’s weakness, he said.

“I’ve been very negative on sterling throughout all this and I don’t think this general market sell-off is over,” he said.

Analysts at ING said the sharp falls in sterling meant it was behaving more like an emerging market currency, adding that it was among several currencies squashed by the “armour-plated steamroller” of the dollar.

Markets have been roiled by growing fears over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain tightened restrictions further on Wednesday by ordering schools to shut down after another rise in coronavirus cases.

The Bank of England’s new governor Andrew Bailey also said it was prepared to provide further emergency support.

Several dollar auctions have also been held by central banks around the world including the Bank of England this week as part of coordinated action to try to ease strains in money markets.